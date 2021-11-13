Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.190-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

GDOT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. 213,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,594 shares of company stock worth $506,143. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Dot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

