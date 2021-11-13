Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 82.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Energous stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 2,552,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,840. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

