YETI (NYSE:YETI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. YETI updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.530 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,850. YETI has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,101. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

