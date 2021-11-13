Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) 1-Day Volume Hits $649,065.00

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (CURRENCY:STV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar. One Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token coin can now be bought for $10.19 or 0.00015759 BTC on major exchanges. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $649,065.00 worth of Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000655 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00020459 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (CRYPTO:STV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,242 coins. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @sativacoins

Buying and Selling Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token

