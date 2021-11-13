renDOGE Reaches Market Cap of $769,829.12 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $769,829.12 and approximately $25,359.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00072240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00097496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,964.72 or 1.00433939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,612.02 or 0.07130082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

