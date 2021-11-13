Monetha Price Hits $0.0387 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and $1.30 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00223627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086072 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

