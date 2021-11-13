Karura Price Tops $7.23 (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Karura has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for about $7.23 or 0.00011182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a market cap of $132.48 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00072240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00097496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,964.72 or 1.00433939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,612.02 or 0.07130082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,314,791 coins.

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

