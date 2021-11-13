Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $2.11 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00003260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $31.07 million and approximately $6,252.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,684.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $668.69 or 0.01033773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.33 or 0.00271057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00239736 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00027616 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

