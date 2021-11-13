Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.100 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $183.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $189.58.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

