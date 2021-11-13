Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 426,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,800. Progyny has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,585 shares of company stock worth $40,840,008. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

