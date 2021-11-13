Wolves of Wall Street 24 Hour Volume Hits $757.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $75.82 or 0.00117080 BTC on major exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $483,071.68 and approximately $757.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00224087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00086041 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

WOWS is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

