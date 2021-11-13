UniCrypt Price Tops $737.54 (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for $737.54 or 0.01138916 BTC on exchanges. UniCrypt has a market cap of $20.77 million and $5.41 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.16 or 0.00352330 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008869 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001160 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.00293887 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012834 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About UniCrypt

UNCX is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 28,156 coins. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

