Graviton (GTON) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00002810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $6.61 million and $5,379.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graviton has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00072225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,077.16 or 1.00492115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.37 or 0.07140948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars.

