Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

ONTO stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.60. 360,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

