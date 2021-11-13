BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27,953.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $72,483.73 and approximately $27,953.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012760 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004186 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

