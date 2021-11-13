Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 283.10% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of PHUN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,872,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,781,232. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $344.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 13.09. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHUN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

