Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.67 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $76,420.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,750,079 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

