DragonVein Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $70,726.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,848.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $668.43 or 0.01030746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.92 or 0.00269728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00239082 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00026859 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

