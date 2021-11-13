Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.86.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.82. 117,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,573. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.