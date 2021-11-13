Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,195. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $728.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.