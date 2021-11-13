American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.34.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

