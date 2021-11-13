Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. 800,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.62. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limelight Networks stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Limelight Networks worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.