Ravencoin Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $53.92 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00072875 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00052584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,080,855,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.