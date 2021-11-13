Xuez Price Tops $0.0299 on Exchanges (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Xuez has a total market cap of $125,788.88 and approximately $60,764.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,171,413 coins and its circulating supply is 4,204,979 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XUEZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.