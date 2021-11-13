Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ AMEH traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.93. 534,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,237. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Medical stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Apollo Medical worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

