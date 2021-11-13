Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches Market Cap of $92.57 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $92.57 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00036753 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00025917 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005684 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

