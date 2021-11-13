National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE NFG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

