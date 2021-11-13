SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Cap of $3.65 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $3.65 million and $56,951.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $10.89 or 0.00016819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00075500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00097549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.88 or 0.07140833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,502.25 or 0.99613201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

