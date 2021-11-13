StrongHands Reaches Market Capitalization of $788,728.09 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $788,728.09 and approximately $225.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 73.8% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,832,618,635 coins and its circulating supply is 17,419,424,281 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

