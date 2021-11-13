Vale (NYSE:VALE) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Financial Review

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MP Materials alerts:

75.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MP Materials and Vale’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 61.40 -$21.83 million $0.67 69.24 Vale $40.02 billion 1.61 $4.88 billion $3.48 3.61

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials. Vale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MP Materials and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 3 7 0 2.70 Vale 2 6 3 0 2.09

MP Materials currently has a consensus price target of $41.56, indicating a potential downside of 10.42%. Vale has a consensus price target of $18.01, indicating a potential upside of 43.50%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87% Vale 31.28% 69.55% 28.14%

Risk & Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats Vale on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves in the production and extraction of nickel and its by-products. The Coal segment comprises eproduction and extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.