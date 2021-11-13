Brokerages Expect Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $38.23. 32,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

