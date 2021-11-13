Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. On average, analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,395. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 203.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

