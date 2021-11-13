Financial Survey: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) vs. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 29.14% 10.55% 1.15% Investors Bancorp 28.94% 11.23% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $656.90 million 3.31 $137.94 million $4.86 10.58 Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.66 $221.58 million $1.25 12.65

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heartland Financial USA and Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Investors Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus price target of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.58%. Investors Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.73%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Investors Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

