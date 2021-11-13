OctoFi Price Tops $7.65 on Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $7.65 or 0.00011855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $46,349.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00222083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00086563 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.