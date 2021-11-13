NULS Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.83 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. NULS has a total market cap of $56.83 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00073126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00074378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097666 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.25 or 0.07167399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.04 or 0.99618818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

