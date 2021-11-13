FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.17.

FE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,217,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

