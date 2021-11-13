Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $10.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $13.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Delek US by 91.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Delek US by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Delek US by 16.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Delek US by 3.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,791. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

