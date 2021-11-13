Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $60.00. 1,211,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,227. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

