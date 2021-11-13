$646.25 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce $646.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $639.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $634,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Gray Television by 1,654.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. 494,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,026. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

