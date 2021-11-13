$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report $270,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $240,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 million to $2.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

AUTL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 797,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,822. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300,109 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

