Applied UV (AUVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. On average, analysts expect Applied UV to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied UV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.23. 24,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,371. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.63. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied UV by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

