Generation Income Properties (GIPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,842. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

