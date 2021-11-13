$769.99 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post sales of $769.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $763.96 million and the highest is $778.45 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.00. 585,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

