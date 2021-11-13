Analysts Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to post $16.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.87 million and the lowest is $15.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year sales of $62.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.09 million, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $64.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11.

USCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,989,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,484,000.

U.S. Century Bank stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $14.46. 13,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

