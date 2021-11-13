SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,779. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.