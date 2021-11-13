Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
BZH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 416,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,598. The firm has a market cap of $669.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $26.12.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
