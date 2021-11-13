Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BZH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 416,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,598. The firm has a market cap of $669.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

