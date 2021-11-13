Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DGII traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.98. 116,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,386. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $852.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.06.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.