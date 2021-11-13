Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BZH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 416,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $669.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

