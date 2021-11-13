Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BZH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 416,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $669.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
