iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IPW traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 223,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,453. iPower has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

