Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

